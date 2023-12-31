How American Sniper Became The Biggest January Movie Ever At The Box Office

"When I die, God is going to hold me accountable for everything I've done on earth. He may hold me back until last and run everybody else through the line, because it will take so long to go over all my sins." Those are the words of Chris Kyle, the man who holds the distinction of being the most lethal sniper in the history of the U.S. Military. Kyle penned a book about his four tours in Iraq titled "American Sniper," and it would go on to inspire a movie that shattered decades-long beliefs about what a movie could do at the box office in January. Kyle wouldn't live to see his movie make it across the finish line, nor would he be there to weigh in on the complicated legacy it left behind.

The 2014 film focuses on U.S. Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle, who is sent to Iraq to protect his brothers-in-arms. Kyle was incredibly accurate (and deadly), both taking many lives and saving countless lives on the battlefield. As stories of his exploits spread, he earned the nickname "Legend." But that very reputation also grew behind enemy lines, resulting in a price on his head that makes him a prime target. Cooper and Eastwood used cinema to present him as a true American hero — and audiences ate it up, even if the truth was skewed by the presentation.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "American Sniper," how Bradley Cooper championed the movie every step of the way, how Clint Eastwood wound up in the director's chair, what happened when the movie hit theaters, the controversy that sprang up in the middle of the theatrical run, and what lessons we can learn from it nearly a decade later. Let's dig in, shall we?