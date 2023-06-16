Actors Who Had More Than One Movie In The Box Office Top 10 At Once
The box office top 10 is what separates the draws from the frauds. Movie stars may like to flaunt the awards that fill their trophy cabinet, but what really matters are the butts they put in seats. Sure, new films open every week, so one can land in the top 10 and still flop hard (famous failure "Ishtar" opened to No. 1 in 1987). But to have multiple movies in the top 10 at once? That's special. While plenty of actors release two or more movies in a single year, only a select few had more than one project make the box office top 10 at the same time.
Credit their megawatt star power, their incredible fame, or simply savvy scheduling on the part of the studio. Either way, these movie stars landed in the box office top 10 with at least two movies, so I'm giving them their due. Out of fairness, I will not be including actors who had multiple movies within the same franchise released around the same time. So, sorry all you Tom Holland fans, but Mr. Holland's opus of having "Avengers: Endgame" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in the top 10 in 2019 doesn't count. While there are plenty of big names on this list, there are also some surprises. But all of these actors have one thing in common: bragging rights.
Chris Pratt
With a staggering $15 billion at the worldwide box office – for an average of $520 million over 32 films – Chris Pratt is one of the rare actors to break from the TV screen to the silver screen. Granted, he also stars in four massive properties ("The Lego Movie," the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Jurassic World," and "Super Mario Bros."), but that's the point — he stars in them. Put Pratt's "Parks & Recreation" co-star Adam Scott in those same roles and you arguably won't get the same results.
Pratt topped the summer domestic box office two years in a row, first with "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2014, and then "Jurassic World" in 2015. But it wasn't until 2023 that Pratt landed in the box office top 10 at the same time. First up was "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which earned a mushroom kingdom's worth of cold hard cash in its opening weekend: $146 million domestically. "Mario" continued collecting gold coins until it was finally topped in its fifth weekend by another Pratt star vehicle, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which won the weekend with $118 million. Two $100+ million openers not just in the same year, but within a month of each other? Let's just say that Pratt continues to pad his resume as a bonafide box office draw.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio may very well be the most bankable movie star. According to The Numbers, his worldwide box office tally is north of $7.2 billion across 34 films, for an average of $240 million per movie. What's even more impressive? DiCaprio has been in exactly zero franchises (unless you believe all Quentin Tarantino movies are connected), which is practically unheard of in this day and age. And yet, the only bigger movie star than DiCaprio may be ... DiCaprio. No, I'm not making some spiritual, "true self" statement. Rather, OG young Leo was arguably a bigger star than middle-aged man Leo.
For anyone born after 1997, it's hard to quantify just how huge DiCaprio was in the late 1990s. The reason? "Titanic." Despite being about a sunken ship, the story of the doomed ocean liner (and an equally doomed romance) ruled the waves, cruising to 15 weeks at No. 1. In its 13th week, "Titanic" actually topped the No. 2 debut of DiCaprio's "The Man In The Iron Mask" by about $307,000. Yet, I'm pretty sure "The Man in the Iron Mask" only made as much as it did because of Leo fans. Young Leo was so huge, he had two films in the top 10 twice. Four years later, "Catch Me If You Can" opened to No. 2 with $30 million (behind "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers"), while "Gangs of New York" landed at No. 5 with $11 million after expanding in its second weekend.
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage is a household name, though he hasn't had a certifiable box office hit since (*checks notes*) "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" in 2012. This was 11 years and, like, 40(!) movies ago. The dude stays busy, I'll give him that. But back in the day, Cage was making green as perhaps the most improbably impressive action movie star of all time. I say "improbable" because Cage is just so darn quirky and wiry, it'd be like if Giovanni Ribisi or Aaron Paul packed on 20 pounds of muscle and became an action star. And yet, Cage pulled it off beautifully.
His biggest action movie hit was "The Rock" (about Alcatraz, not Dwayne Johnson) in 1996 with $336 million worldwide. Cage reunited with superstar producer Jerry Bruckheimer for 1997's "Con Air," which opened at No. 1 with $24 million on the weekend of June 6-8. Four weeks later, "Con Air" fell to No. 5, but another Cage movie topped the charts: "Face/Off," with $23 million. So I guess you could say Cage faced off against Cage? You could, but I wouldn't, because that's dumb. Anyway, "Men in Black" and "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" ruled that summer blockbuster season, but you could argue that 1997 was the summer of Cage.
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks is considered an "everyman actor" because he's just so gosh darn normal. I don't know about you, but I personally don't know anybody whose career box office earnings total $11.7 billion worldwide, for an average of $195 million per film, but maybe that's just me. Hanks has had plenty of years with more than one big hit: 1993 with "Sleepless In Seattle" and "Philadelphia;" 1995 with "Apollo 13" and "Toy Story;" and 1998 with "Saving Private Ryan" and "You've Got Mail." But Hanks' movies are usually spaced out between the summer and holiday blockbuster seasons. There's only been one time he's had two big hits in the top 10 at the same time (at No. 1 and 2, no less) — 1999.
"Toy Story 2" opened to $300,000 on the weekend of November 19-21, which seems unimpressive until you realize those 300 G's were in just one theater. It expanded to wide release, earning $80 million over the Thanksgiving five-day weekend, and stayed at No. 1 for five weeks straight. "Toy Story 2" stayed on top in its fourth weekend, barely edging out the debut of "The Green Mile," with $18.2 million to $18 million. Thankfully, both beat that weekend's other major release, "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo," which was No. 3 at $12 million.
Michael Douglas
Hollywood legend Michael Douglas seems more than happy to spend his golden years collecting Marvel-sized paydays playing the superhero sidekick to Paul Rudd in the "Ant-Man" movies. This is ironic because two of his biggest roles came in 1987 playing certifiable sleazeballs. While most movie stars want to be the good guy, Douglas is one of the rare few who has become a big star by breaking bad, joining the ranks of Old Hollywood heels like James Cagney and Robert Mitchum. First up was "Fatal Attraction," with Douglas as the adulterous husband who was being stalked by Glenn Close's psychotic mistress.
"Fatal Attraction" opened to a modest $7 million in mid-September, but struck a nerve, staying at No. 1 for eight weeks straight, and in the top 10 for 18 weeks. "Fatal Attraction" got some competition in its 13th week from Douglas' career-defining role, the garrulously greedy Gordon Gekko in "Wall Street," which debuted with $4 million. "Fatal Attraction" won the box office battle with $320 million to $43 million for "Wall Street," but Douglas won the Oscar for the latter, so I'll call it a tie.
Domhnall Gleeson
Domhnall Gleeson may not be a "box office superstar" (don't @ me, indie movie nerds), but makes my list because he did the next best thing and starred in films from two of the most proven draws — "Star Wars" and Leonardo DiCaprio. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" opened on December 18, earning a then-record-breaking $247 million in its opening weekend. You might recall Gleeson had, like, 10th billing in that movie as Commander Armitage Hux.
"The Force Awakens" stayed on top for four weeks and in the top 10 for 10 weeks. On December 25, "The Revenant" (with Gleeson as Captain Andrew Henry) debuted at number 22, earning $474,560 in just four theaters. Two weeks later, it expanded to earn $39.8 million in its third weekend. Mighty impressive numbers for an adult drama ... but still second to "The Force Awakens" with $42 million in its fourth weekend. Did anyone see "The Force Awakens" or "The Revenant" because of Domhnall Gleeson? Maybe his parents? Even if Gleeson wasn't the reason these movies succeeded, he was still in the top two, so he earns his spot on my list.
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld rode onto the scene with an Academy Award-nominated performance in the Coen brothers' 2010 Western "True Grit," and hasn't looked back since. In 2018, the actress, singer, and brand ambassador added "top 10 box office finisher" to her resume. "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" opened on December 14 to $35 million, modest by "Spider-Man" standards (most Spidey movies make more than that in a single day), but eight-legged it out to $375 million worldwide.
Steinfeld voiced Gwen Stacy in the animated film, but was the top-billed star in "Bumblebee" ... well, after the multi-billion dollar "Transformers" brand, I mean. The "Transformers" prequel-slash-spinoff also opened modestly for its franchise with $21 million, about $5 million ahead of the second weekend of "Into The Spider-Verse" with $16 million. Steinfeld had two pics in the top 10 for the next few weeks, but that weekend was won by "Aquaman" with $67 million and "Mary Poppins Returns," which barely edged out "Bumblebee" with $23 million. Still, Steinfeld's accomplishment puts her in rare company, so she still has ... true grit. (#sorrynotsorry)
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth had a busy 2012. The Aussie A-lister came this close to having two movies in the top 10 from April 13 to July 1, but alas "The Cabin in the Woods" didn't go the distance. The Joss Whedon-produced comedy-horror hybrid dropped out of the top 10 in its fourth week, which was dominated by the opening weekend of the Whedon-directed superhero ensemble, "The Avengers." I doubt Hemsworth lost any sleep over that. "The Avengers" broke records, becoming the first movie to open with $200+ million, on its way to $623 million stateside, becoming the first movie to break $600 million domestically that wasn't directed by James Cameron.
The hits kept coming for Hemsworth. During the fifth weekend for "The Avengers," Hemsworth topped the charts again with "Snow White and the Huntsman," alongside Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron. Turns out audiences were into Bella from "Twilight" and Thor taking on Theron in an action-packed reimagining of the famous fairy tale, as "Snow White" opened to $56 million, sending "The Avengers" to No. 3 with $20 million. At No. 2 was the second weekend for "Men in Black 3" with $28 million, a franchise Hemsworth joined to significantly less success seven years later with 2019's "Men in Black: International."
John C. Reilly
John C. Reilly went back and forth between high-brow and low-brow movies before it was cool. Hell, he literally sang a song at the Oscars about it. Yet, the only time the star of such wildly divergent cultural contributions as "Boogie Nights" and "Holmes & Watson" was in the top 10 twice was for two of his best films — "Gangs of New York" and "Chicago."
Reilly had a supporting role in Martin Scorsese's "Gangs of New York," which opened to $9 million on December 20, landing at No. 4 for the weekend. Reilly went from the City That Never Sleeps to the Windy City for Scorsese's biggest award-season rival, "Chicago," which opened in limited release one week later to $2 million. Both "Gangs of New York" and "Chicago" expanded on January 3-5, and wound up in the top 10, at No. 6 ($7.4 million) and No. 9 ($5 million), respectively. By the next weekend, "Chicago" overtook "Gangs of New York," both at the box office and eventually at the Oscars. "Chicago" earned $306 million worldwide to $193 million for "Gangs of New York," as well as best picture. But the big winner that year was Reilly. While he had to settle for just an Oscar nomination for "Chicago," he showed Hollywood he was the go-to supporting star for, well, everything.
Finn Wolfhard
Two of the hardest things to do in Hollywood are going from TV star to movie star, and going from child star to grown-up star. Time will tell, but with $1.6 billion worldwide in just 10 films, it's looking like Finn Wolfhard may do both. Dude clearly knows how to pick projects. His biggest hit by a country mile was also his cinematic debut, "It." The 2017 film adaptation of the 1986 Stephen King novel opened to $123 million and earned $701 million worldwide. It was highly unlikely the 2019 sequel, "It Chapter Two," would match those numbers (and indeed, it dropped 34%), but it still earned a staggering $473 million worldwide.
"It: Chapter Two" opened at No. 1 with $91 million on September 6-8. By its sixth weekend, "It: Chapter Two" was down to No. 8 with $3 million domestically. That weekend, "The Addams Family," with Wolfhard voicing Pugsley Addams, opened at No. 2 with $30 million. Finn was in, but alas that weekend (and indeed the entire fall season) belonged to another psycho-killer clown movie, "Joker." While "It" is No. 1 on the horror charts, "Joker" obliterates "It" for highest-grossing R-rated movies, as "Joker" earned more overseas ($731 million) than "It" earned worldwide ($701 million).
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin had a very good summer in 2018, as he was in the box office top 10 for basically four months, from April 27 to July 15. It started with his scene-stealing, motion-capture performance as the purple people-eating tyrant of the MCU, Thanos, in "Avengers: Infinity War." The third "Avengers" film snapped the box office opening weekend record with $257 million, staying on top for three weeks until it was topped by another Marvel movie with Josh Brolin as the villain — "Deadpool 2."
The second movie starring the Merc with a Mouth sent "Avengers: Infinity War" to second place, earning $125 million in its debut. I know what you're thinking: "Wait, you said you wouldn't count two movies from the same franchise." Correct, but while both "The Avengers" and "Deadpool" are Marvel movies, they're from separate franchises (until they inevitably get blended together using some convoluted multiverse storyline). Besides, Brolin would make the list anyway because he had another movie in the top 10 that summer, "Sicario: Day of the Soldado." The "Sicario" sequel debuted with $19 million from June 29 – July 1, opening at No. 3, with "Deadpool 2" still hanging in strong at No. 7 in its seventh week with $3 million.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt may not be a butts-in-seats box office draw, but he is Hollywood's ultimate "utility player," able to star in some movies ("Looper") or be a value-added supporting actor in others ("Inception"). In 2012 he did both, releasing four movies in five months. First up was the final chapter in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, "The Dark Knight Rises," with JGL playing a new character, and presumably the new Batman, John Blake.
"The Dark Knight Rises" opened to $160 million, staying No. 1 for three weeks and in the top 10 for eight weeks. In its sixth week, it fell to No. 5 but still was three spots ahead of the debut of "Premium Rush," which opened at No. 8 with $6 million. Now getting top billing as a bike messenger in the Big Apple, Gordon-Levitt wasn't able to keep the good Batman vibes going, as "Premium Rush" bombed with $31 million worldwide. Gordon-Levitt did end the year on a high note, starring in Rian Johnson's heady sci-fi film, "Looper" ($170 million worldwide) and Steven Spielberg's high-profile Presidential biopic, "Lincoln" ($273 million worldwide).
Tom Holland
Surprise! Hey, I said Tom Holland wouldn't make this list for "Avengers: Endgame" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019. I didn't say he wouldn't make the list at all. Holland proved he was a very popular choice as Spider-Man, but with $8.6 billion worldwide, everybody is really popular as Spider-Man. The biggest hit in the multi-billion dollar property by far was the Holland-starring "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which opened to $260 million in late 2021, swinging its way to $1.9 billion worldwide. For context, that's almost $800 million more than the next highest-grossing film in the franchise (unadjusted for inflation), 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home."
Still, "No Way Home" featured all three live-action cinematic Spider-Men (Holland, Tobey McGuire, and Andrew Garfield), and it was a "Spider-Man" movie. Can I really count Holland as a butts-in-seats movie star? Well, just a few months later, Holland proved his box office bona fides when "Uncharted" topped the charts, earning a bigger-than-expected $44 million. Meanwhile, "No Way Home" stayed strong with $7.4 million in its 10th week, good enough for a third-place finish. Two huge franchises? Two spots in the top 10? Tom Holland may just join Cruise and Hanks on the list of superstar Toms.