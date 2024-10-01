Juror #2 Trailer Looks Like It Could Be Clint Eastwood's Best Movie In Years

If you're a fan of Clint Eastwood the filmmaker, and how can you not be, it's been a rough stretch. Your mileage may vary, but I don't think he's made a truly great movie since the wildly underrated (and underseen) "Letters from Iwo Jima." I've warmed to "Gran Torino" over the years, but after that the movies –- even the mostly good ones –- have been marked by indifferent craftsmanship (who can forget Bradley Cooper making the fake baby's arm move in what was supposed to be one of the most emotionally charged scenes in "American Sniper").

We know Eastwood is renowned for delivering movies ahead of schedule and under budget, so it was hard not to conclude that his drive to keep working, to keep moving, to keep from doing nothing as he passed into his nineties (he's currently 94) was more important to him than making a finely wrought film.

Acknowledging the caveat that trailers are never, ever an accurate indication of a film's eventual quality, it's been so long since Eastwood made a truly compelling drama that I'm going to allow myself to get excited over the just-released trailer for his latest film "Juror No. 2." Working with a dynamite cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, and J.K. Simmons, it looks like he might have a banger of a courtroom thriller on his hands. Take a look at the trailer and tell me I'm wrong!