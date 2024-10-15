Here's How Much Money Joker 2 Will Lose At The Box Office

It's no secret to anyone who pays even a little bit of attention to movies that things have not gone swimmingly for "Joker: Folie a Deux," aka "Joker 2," in the early going. Director Todd Phillips' follow-up to his smash hit 2019 take on the DC Comics villain has essentially been rejected completely by the majority of critics and audiences alike. Those who have decided to see the film appear to be, by and large, dissatisfied customers. This has killed the film's box office prospects and it's already pretty much on life support after just its second weekend. So, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that Warner Bros. is going to lose a lot of money on this one — and when we say a lot of money, we mean a lot of money.

A recent report from Variety details just how bad the financial situation is for "Joker: Folie a Deux." As the outlet notes, after its second weekend in theaters, the film has made $165 million worldwide thus far, including $51.5 million domestically. For comparison's sake, the original "Joker" grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, having earned nearly $250 million globally after just three days of release, including $96.2 million domestically. To make matters worse? The original had a budget in the $60 million range — a bargain for a comic book movie — whereas the sequel cost a whopping $190 to $200 million. Mind you, that's before marketing, which was estimated to cost $100 million.

So, where does that leave Warner Bros.? The outlet states that the film is going to lose anywhere between $150 and $200 million during its theatrical run. The break-even point is said to be around $450 million worldwide, and it won't get anywhere near that mark. "Joker 2" had a historic second weekend drop at the box office as the lousy word of mouth has caught up with the film. For what it's worth, WB pegs the break-even point at $375 million. Be that as it may, the film still isn't going to get anywhere near that mark, nor does that math really add up, if we start to break things down. It's all bad news from just about every angle.