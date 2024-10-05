Joker: Folie A Deux Earns The Worst Ever CinemaScore For A Comic Book Movie

It's fortunate that Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is no stranger to booing audiences, because "Joker: Folie à Deux" isn't exactly a crowd-pleaser. Director Todd Phillips' follow-up to his billion-dollar 2019 hit "Joker" made history this week when it received a D CinemaScore from opening day audience polling.

It's the first comic book movie ever to earn such a low score since CinemaScore's records began in 1978. Yes, it's even lower than "Morbius" (C+), "Madame Web" (C+), and "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" (C-). On Rotten Tomatoes, the critic and audience scores are currently in perfect synchronicity, with both giving "Joker: Folie à Deux" a "rotten" score of 32%.

The earliest box office forecasts had pointed to a potential $100 million opening weekend, but projections were downgraded to $70 million last week in the wake of bad reviews. With Friday ticket sales counted, "Joker: Folie à Deux" is set to fall far short of even those tempered expectations with an estimated $47 million opening weekend (per The Wrap). That's roughly half the $96 million start that "Joker" got in 2019. This wouldn't be an issue if "Folie à Deux" had been made for $55 million, like the first movie, but the success of "Joker" meant that Phillips was given a massive $200 million budget for the sequel. Unfortunately, a bigger budget doesn't always make for a better movie.