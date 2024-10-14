Joker 2's Historic Second Weekend Box Office Drop Deserves A Closer Look

To say that things have gone poorly for "Joker: Folie a Deux" would be putting it mildly. Director Todd Phillips' follow-up to 2019's smash hit "Joker" has been nothing shy of a colossal flop in the early going. The latest DC Comics adaptation was rejected by critics and audiences alike on opening weekend, leaving its financial future on shaky ground. But after the movie's second weekend in theaters, it's safe to say the situation has gone from very bad to much, much worse as "Joker 2" suffered a historic second-weekend drop, plummeting nearly 82% in its second frame.

Phillips' sequel made just $7 million as the unrated, gory slasher "Terrifier 3" topped the charts with more than $18 million. That is a catastrophic result given that "Folie a Deux" opened with an already disastrous $37.8 million the weekend prior. It's so bad that "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" performed equally well on its sixth weekend in theaters, also pulling in $7 million. The two films will be vying for third and fourth place, respectively, depending on how the final numbers shake out. Either way, it's a trainwreck in the making for all involved in "Joker 2," and it only gets worse the deeper we dive into the numbers.

Just to provide more context, only two other movies have ever dropped more than 80% on their second weekend after making more than $30 million on their opening weekend. The first was 2009's "Friday the 13th" remake, which opened to $40.5 million before tumbling more than 80% in weekend two with a $7.9 million haul. The difference? That was a reasonably budgeted slasher that pulled in $91.5 million worldwide against a $19 million budget. The drop didn't matter nearly as much.

The only other time it happened was more recently when "Halloween Ends" dropped 80% in its second weekend in 2022. Facing competition from "Smile" and "Terrifier 2" at the time, it went from $40 million on weekend one to $8 million in weekend two — almost identical to "Friday the 13th." The difference is that "Halloween Ends" was also streaming on Peacock, which made it easy to watch at home.