Horror Sequel Smile 2 Will Scare Some Much-Needed Life Into The Box Office

By the time next weekend rolls around, the box office will have suffered a bit of an unfortunate downturn. There's no need to revisit the truly bleak first half of 2024 when theaters were downright desperate for even modest hits but the point is, the industry really doesn't need any more setbacks. Unfortunately, with "Joker: Folie a Deux" bombing badly with no hope of a rebound, the first half of October is on life support. That being the case, Paramount's "Smile 2" can't come soon enough, as the horror sequel figures to give the box office a much-needed jolt of life.

Director Parker Finn's follow-up to 2022's surprise breakout hit "Smile" is currently looking at a debut between $25 and $35 million when it hits theaters next weekend, per Box Office Theory. Even on the low end, that would put it above the original, which opened to $22.6 million in late September 2022. "Smile," however, soon became a smash hit, taking in $217 million worldwide and demonstrating great legs against strong word of mouth. That was key in turning Finn's original concept into a bonafide genre blockbuster. As such, opening weekend is only going to tell a small portion of the tale when it comes to the sequel.

Even so, this is going to be just what the industry needs. By the time this movie rolls around on the 18th, "Joker" will be all but dead, "The Wild Robot" will likely be starting to fizzle out, and "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will be all but done with its admittedly impressive theatrical run. All of that serves to benefit Paramount and Finn though, as there will be far less opposition than previously expected. Michael Keaton's comedy "Goodrich," Cath Blanchett's acclaimed "Rumours," and Disney's "Hocus Pocus" re-release aren't likely to put up much of a fight as direct competition. The path is clear for this one to dominate.