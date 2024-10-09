Joker 2 Is About To Lose To Another Killer Clown At The Box Office

Warner Bros. recently suffered a huge defeat as "Joker: Folie a Deux," aka "Joker 2," straight-up bombed at the box office with a $37.8 million opening weekend. Given the absolutely lousy word of mouth thanks to the historically bad D CinemaScore Todd Phillips' sequel earned, it's now going to be a surprisingly tight race at the box office beginning this Friday. Come Monday morning, another killer clown might be sitting pretty atop the charts.

Amazingly enough, with "Joker" expected to drop like a rock this weekend, Bloody Disgusting and Cineverse's "Terrifier 3," an unrated, ultra-gory slasher movie, now has a very real shot at topping the box office. Per Deadline, director Damien Leone's follow-up to "Terrifier 2" is looking to make at least $11 million over the weekend. Its prospects have only gone up in recent days/weeks. Meanwhile, "Folie a Deux" is likely looking at a drop of at least 70% in weekend two, which means it's going to struggle to get to $11 million. The math suddenly makes it seem like Art the Clown will prevail over Arthur Fleck. This is, to put it mildly, a stunning turn of events.

The first "Joker" opened to more than $96 million en route to over $1 billion worldwide, becoming a surprise smash success, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor at the Oscars for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck. To say that the collapse of the sequel out of the gate is surprising would be an understatement.

On the other side of the fence, the first "Terrifier" was at best a cult hit when it was released in 2016. However, 2022's "Terrifier 2" became a surprise success, taking in more than $15 million worldwide on a mere $250,000 budget. That put the franchise on the map and helped make David Howard Thornton's Art the Clown a modern slasher icon.