Terrifier 3 Looks To Kill It At The Box Office As Horror's Hot New Franchise

In the realm of the box office, it's all relative. A movie that costs $100 million to make can make $100 million in theaters and it becomes a financial trainwreck. A movie that costs $1.5 million to make, such as James Wan's "Insidious," can make that same amount and be the beginning of a long-running franchise. I say this to tee up the ball for the release of "Terrifier 3" in theaters next weekend. Is this movie going to make $100 million? No, it is not. Is it going to make an absolute killing relative to what it cost to make? It certainly appears so, continuing Art the Clown's unlikely rise from relative obscurity to modern slasher superstar.

Director Damien Leone's "Terrifier 3" is currently eyeing an opening weekend between $4 and $8 million, per Box Office Theory. That may not sound like much but let's consider for a moment that this is hitting theaters in its pure, gory, unrated form. That is often tough to promote. Let's also remember that 2022's breakout sequel "Terrifier 2," which pulled in a downright surprising $15 million globally, was made for just $250,000. So even if the latest installment cost ten times that amount, a $4 million domestic opening would be healthy. If it gets to $8 million? Now we're really talking. I would not be shocked if Art's latest rampage gets closer to $10 million but don't quote me on that.

For an unrated gory slasher — particularly one with a hulking 2-hour and 18-minute runtime — "Terrifier 2" had a pretty healthy domestic/international split. It made $10.6 million in North America to go with $4.4 million overseas. This is to say, the sequel figures to do business internationally as well. Not to mention that this one has the benefit of being short. Oh, and did we mention that it takes place at Christmas? That means it, in theory, could benefit from screenings right up through the end of the year if all goes well. It's hard to see anything but the upside here.