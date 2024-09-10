Terrifier 3's Popcorn Bucket Is Somehow Less Upsetting Than Deadpool & Wolverine's

2024 has truly been the year when the popcorn bucket industry (words not strung together very often in any year prior to this one) took off. A large reason for that, of course, is the internet's love of meme-ing pop cultural ephemera to death, especially when something is unintentionally salacious or provocative, which the "Dune: Part Two" sandworm popcorn bucket certainly was. After "Deadpool & Wolverine" licensed its own popcorn bucket that was deliberately salacious and provocative (albeit one that took a bit of finagling to find the optimal way to use it), it seemed like the joke of popcorn buckets as, ahem, marital aids was officially coming to a close. While that may be true, the trend of popcorn buckets as a new sought-after collectible piece of movie memorabilia feels like it's just beginning to ramp up, with everything from the "Alien: Romulus" Xenomorph head to the (much less naughty) sandworm bucket for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" selling out like crazy at theaters across the nation.

Since the gag about sexy popcorn buckets is already a bit played out, the designers of these items are beginning to have some more fun with what kind of kooky popcorn vessels they can come up with, both in terms of the objects themselves as well as the new release features they can tie them into. If a popcorn bucket can be funny, or weird, or erotic, can one potentially be ... terrifying? That seems to be the aim with the new popcorn bucket that the Cinemark theater chain will be selling to promote "Terrifier 3," with preorders dropping on September 18 in advance of the film's October 11 release. While this bucket may seem less upsetting than others at first glance (there are no uncomfortable holes, winking jokes or moving parts), this Art the Clown bucket might still have some secrets up its sleeve. Er, head.