Bloody Terrifier 3 Trailer Makes Art The Clown The Worst Mall Santa Ever

Summer is coming to an end, which means that both Halloween and Christmas are right around the corner. And you know what's better than either of those holidays individually? A combo of both! That makes "Terrifier 3" the perfect horror movie to look forward to. The first two "Terrifier" films were both set around Halloween, enabling blood-drenched killer Art the Clown to blend in with other folks dressed up for spooky season. Now, "Terrifier 3" is changing things up by telling a story set during Christmas time. Holiday-themed horror is a beloved subgenre, producing a gaggle of Christmas-set scare flicks like the classic "Black Christmas," the sleazy "Silent Night, Deadly Night" franchise, and more recent entries like "Krampus." Hell, you could even consider "Gremlins" to be a Christmas horror movie if you want.

The "Terrifier" franchise has become embraced by gorehounds and genre fans who can't seem to get enough of David Howard Thornton's Art the Clown. As for me, I count myself as a fan of this series. While I thought the first "Terrifier" was a little lacking, I appreciated its practical gore effects. The sequel, "Terrifier 2," was a huge improvement (you can read my review here). Taking criticisms of the first film to heart, writer-director Damien Leone strove to create a superior sequel, and he succeeded. Not only was "Terrifer 2" bigger and bloodier than the first movie, it also gave the franchise a strong final girl in the form of Sienna Shaw, played by Lauren LaVera. Sienna was able to vanquish Art in "Terrifer 2," but you can't keep a good clown down. Sure enough, "Terrifier 3" sees Art returning around Christmastime, forcing Sienna to confront him once again. There's a bloody new trailer for "Terrifer 3," and you can watch it above.