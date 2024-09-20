Terrifier 3 Review: Art The Clown Is Back In One Of The Nastiest Horror Movies Ever Made [Fantastic Fest]

It's literally impossible to recommend "Terrifier 3," a horror movie so nasty and nightmarish that it's bound to be an endurance test for even genre buffs with the most hardened nerves and strong stomachs. But it's also easy to admire "Terrifier 3" and what writer/director Damien Leone has accomplished. Many horror movies aim to be transgressive, to shock and disgust, but here's one that actually manages to pull it off. It pushes your buttons with such deadly force that your inner machinery breaks –– you cannot believe what you're seeing. One can never accuse this movie, or this franchise, of taking the easy path or softening its edges to make for a safer, more palatable experience. Here's a horror movie that declares itself to be dangerous, and actually delivers on the promise.

So, all of this asks a pretty big question: Who the heck are these movies for? The gore-soaked adventures of demonic serial killer Art the Clown are films for a certain corner of horror fandom, the kind that sheepishly admits to having seen it all and wanting something to shock their system to make them feel alive again. That's a polite way of saying "sickos," but I say it with sheepish grin because it's clear that I exist among those sickos.

I'm fascinated by these movies; they blend nightmarish comedy with eye-scalding violence, practical creativity, and unrelenting, intentionally punishing Looney Tunes-but-with-more-viscera cruelty. You'll never catch me telling someone that they need to see "Terrifier 3," but you absolutely will see me warning folks about it, and assuming that warning will double as a recommendation for the right person. Some audiences just want a movie that's going to push them to some kind of limit, and Leone is ready to deliver the kind of experience that's destined to be the stuff of genre legend, whether you like it or not. To watch one of these movies to the end is to feel complicit in an act of evil.

Sound like fun? If so, welcome to the intended audience for "Terrifier 3."