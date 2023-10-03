The Saw Series Was Never 'Torture Porn' And It's Time To Retire That Term Forever

On February 6, 2006 — just a little over three months after the release of "Saw II" — critic David Edelstein published an op-ed in New York Magazine entitled "Now Playing at Your Local Multiplex: Torture Porn." It's one of those catch-all "state of the cinema" pieces that critics, journalists, and other culture commentators love to write every so often, attempting to point out a media trend as it's happening; I myself have written several such pieces during my career.

Sometimes these articles are thoughtful observations on what the medium is doing and where it may be heading. Sadly, more often than not, they act as glorified dog whistles, seeking to stir up controversy and public opinion against the oh-so-scary New Thing We Don't Like. As such, it almost doesn't matter that Edelstein spends the bulk of the piece attempting to reconcile with post-9/11 horror films, gliding over and seemingly missing the point of the movies and the genre itself entirely — his work is all done for him thanks to that attention-grabbing headline, featuring a term that (allegedly) he coined: "torture porn."

That term was applied to a number of horror movies released during the '00s, but it especially stuck to the "Saw" franchise. The series became a target thanks to it pulling a hat trick of no-nos: the films were incredible financial successes, the franchise was put on a rigid "one every year" schedule, and the movies dared to be intelligent with a strong moral center (thereby offending the critics who believe horror should be brainless and disposable).

One might hope that such disparaging labels would hold little sway in 2023, but unfortunately, Owen Gleiberman's review of this month's "Saw X" in Variety begins by saying, "The 'Saw' films have always been rightfully tagged as torture porn," with the headline derisively crowing that "Saw X" "Comes Closer to Being a Real Movie." What Mr. Edelstein and Mr. Gleiberman fail to realize is that the "Saw" films are not and never were mere "torture porn," and anyone still calling them that is a big ol' dum-dum.