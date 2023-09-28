What Critics And Fans Are Saying About Saw X
John Kramer is back! Not that he really went anywhere. Even after the death of Tobin Bell's whispery-voiced villain at the end of "Saw III," he's made his presence felt in the sequels since then via flashbacks and recordings. This time, John gets to be the protagonist of his own movie, rather than simply lurking in the background (or hiding in plain sight) and occasionally sending Billy the Puppet in with a message. And following previews for fans and critics this week, the first reviews and audience reactions are now in.
In "Saw X," directed by franchise veteran Kevin Greutert, John Kramer is facing his own imminent mortality due to a dual diagnosis of colon cancer and an inoperable frontal lobe tumor. When he learns that a medical team in Mexico may be able to operate on his inoperable tumor, he opens his wallet and heads below the border for a last chance at life. After supposedly undergoing an operation, he learns that the tumor was never removed and the whole thing was a scam. That's unfortunate — for John, and for the scammers, who get a special invitation to take part in Jigsaw's games. (This isn't the sort of invitation you can refuse.)
/Film's own senior news editor, Jacob Hall, gave "Saw X" a 7/10 rating in his review, praising the special effects team for delivering the premium quality blood and gore that fans have come to expect, and the cast for effectively selling the terror of Jigsaw's torture chamber. He also observed that while casual moviegoers with a strong stomach might get a kick out of "Saw X," its key target audience is existing fans: "This is a movie for the dedicated freaks, and on that level, it's a major success."
What are critics saying about Saw X?
A pioneer of the "gorno" subgenre of horror, the "Saw" franchise is not for everyone. Still, even among us sickos, there is a quality scale when it comes to movies about tearing people limb-from-limb in sadistic ways. Darren Lynn Bousman's "Saw II" was a worthy follow-up to the original that doubled down on the twisted traps, for example, while "Saw 3D" was, well ... "Saw 3D."
So far, the consensus among critics for "Saw X" is that while the movie doesn't entirely reinvent the wheel, it's a very good wheel (as far as wheels go). With the first reviews hitting the internet, it currently has a score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Telegraph's Robbie Collin writes:
"It's undeniably effective. And stripped back to basics, Saw's appeal (if that's the word) is certainly clearer than it's been for a while; the series isn't really horror at all, but a revenge thriller taken to deliberately appalling test-your-nerve extremes."
IndieWire's Alison Foreman praises the movie for shaking things up by having victims who know Jigsaw and refer to him by his real name, along with the twist of John having to improvise and incorporating the fraudsters' own medical equipment into their traps. She adds that the movie fleshes out John Kramer as an oddly sympathetic character, writing that when he attends a cancer support group, "you'll feel a quiet impulse to buy horror's most hypocritical maniac a shot of tequila."
The Hollywood Reporter's Frank Scheck praises Bell's turn in the spotlight, arguing that "none of this would work nearly as well without Bell" and his "menacing gravitas." Total Film's Neil Smith was less impressed however, describing the lead actor's performance as "lackluster" and suggesting that "his killer was better off lurking in the shadows."
What are fans saying about Saw X?
Thanks to preview screenings, the first fan reactions to "Saw X" have started trickling onto the franchise's Reddit discussion board. One user praised it as "one of the best films since ['Saw VI']," advising that it's a "slow burn" and will appeal most to fans who are "more into the story than the traps" — something that the critic reviews have observed as well.
Another thing noted by IndieWire's review and echoed in fan discussions is the movie's use of the "Mexico filter," a trend in Hollywood cinematography where any scene that takes place in Mexico is bathed in grubby yellow light. A Reddit user who saw the movie in Mexico said that "everyone laughed at the yellow coloring and some of the Spanish moments. Kind of stereotypical but what I'd expect out of a Hollywood movie." Mexico filter notwithstanding, the fan declared that "Saw X" is now their favorite of the franchise: "I loved every minute of it."
Over on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, YouTuber Ryan Ranc praised the sequel after catching it at Fantastic Fest, writing, "'Saw X' is the sequel the franchise needed. It goes back to its roots while telling a story that feels unique to the franchise. Having Kramer and Amanda at the forefront of the story makes it more engaging while still delivering on the gore fans adore."
Another YouTuber, Patrick Burow, wrote, "['Saw X'] is a glorious return to form for the series. Not only are the traps absolute perfection, but we get to see a very different side to John this time around. It's deep, emotional, gory, it feels like OG 'SAW.' Also, [Charlie Clouser's score] is INCREDIBLE!"
#SawX is a glorious return to form for the series. Not only are the traps absolute perfection, but we get to see a very different side to John this time around. It's deep, emotional, gory, it feels like OG SAW. Also, @CharlieClouser Score is INCREDIBLE! pic.twitter.com/Y3Pcarvn3C
— Patrick Burow (@BurowPatrick) September 27, 2023
And one fan crowned it "my favorite since the original," adding, "Tobin Bell is as excellent as ever. The traps don't reach new highs for the series but a few of them had me squirming in my seat."
#SawX gives us a refreshingly character driven entry in the franchise and is my favorite film since the original. Tobin Bell is as excellent as ever. The traps don't reach new highs for the series but a few of them had me squirming in my seat. pic.twitter.com/VJhPdCS0KQ
— Peyton @ Fantastic Fest (@PeytonJB_) September 28, 2023
It looks like the fans and critics are united on this one! "Saw X" sounds like a must-watch for fans and those who are willing to brave the bloodbath. Just be warned that Jigsaw's particular brand of justice might put you off your popcorn.