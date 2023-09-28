What Critics And Fans Are Saying About Saw X

John Kramer is back! Not that he really went anywhere. Even after the death of Tobin Bell's whispery-voiced villain at the end of "Saw III," he's made his presence felt in the sequels since then via flashbacks and recordings. This time, John gets to be the protagonist of his own movie, rather than simply lurking in the background (or hiding in plain sight) and occasionally sending Billy the Puppet in with a message. And following previews for fans and critics this week, the first reviews and audience reactions are now in.

In "Saw X," directed by franchise veteran Kevin Greutert, John Kramer is facing his own imminent mortality due to a dual diagnosis of colon cancer and an inoperable frontal lobe tumor. When he learns that a medical team in Mexico may be able to operate on his inoperable tumor, he opens his wallet and heads below the border for a last chance at life. After supposedly undergoing an operation, he learns that the tumor was never removed and the whole thing was a scam. That's unfortunate — for John, and for the scammers, who get a special invitation to take part in Jigsaw's games. (This isn't the sort of invitation you can refuse.)

/Film's own senior news editor, Jacob Hall, gave "Saw X" a 7/10 rating in his review, praising the special effects team for delivering the premium quality blood and gore that fans have come to expect, and the cast for effectively selling the terror of Jigsaw's torture chamber. He also observed that while casual moviegoers with a strong stomach might get a kick out of "Saw X," its key target audience is existing fans: "This is a movie for the dedicated freaks, and on that level, it's a major success."