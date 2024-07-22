Terrifier 3 Is Inspired By Bad Santa And Other Classic Christmas Movies

I've grown very fond of the "Terrifier" series — and I was not expecting this to happen. While I appreciated the practical gore effects, I found the first "Terrifier" movie to be a disappointment — it was a series of bloody moments with no real story to tell; an excuse to gross out audiences without much thought. Then came "Terrifier 2." Taking the criticisms of the first film to heart, writer-director Damien Leone decided to step things up and made a rather epic (and yes, highly blood-spattered) sequel. The results were big, weird, and pretty damn entertaining, and while there were still some flaws here and there, I came away impressed (you can read my review of the sequel right here). After "Terrifer 2," I've come to really appreciate the gruesome go-for-broke, DIY nature of this franchise, and I'm quite excited for "Terrifier 3," which drops new slasher icon Art the Clown into a Christmastime setting.

In the "Terrifer" films, Art is a killer clown who really loves to murder people in creative, gruesome ways. Art seemed to be a human guy in a clown costume in the first film, but the second film turned him a supernatural force, which means that even though he was dispatched in "Terrifier 2," he can always return for more slaughter. USA Today has some new details about the upcoming sequel, revealing that "Terrifier 3" is set five years after the events of "Terrifier 2." In the new film, final girl Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam), who both barely survived the events of the previous entry, are still dealing with the trauma they suffered at the hands of Art. Writer-director Damien Leone says that Sienna has "been in and out of a mental health facility just dealing with all of this – not only just what she's been through but what she's becoming and what her role is in this universe." Leone also goes on to add some of the holiday movies that inspired the Christmas-set sequel.