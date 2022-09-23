Why Slasher Sequel Terrifier 2 Has Such A Long Runtime [Exclusive]

Envisioned as "the last 15 minutes of most slashers," Damien Leone's deranged clown horror "Terrifier" has been a cult hit since its 2016 release; its sequel is surprising audiences not with its violence, but with its length. "Terrifier 2" comes in at a 138-minute runtime, a wild number for the buckets-of-blood type of story being told. /Film's Ryan Scott got a chance to sit with writer-director Damien Leone, star David Howard Thornton, and wrestler Chris Jericho (who makes a cameo appearance in the film) at Austin's genre destination festival Fantastic Fest, where the movie is playing to midnight crowds. Leone explains how his sequel ended up running nearly two and a half hours long:

"It was totally organic. It was just the story that I wrote and I didn't realize how long it was going to be until I got in the editing room. I said, 'Oh boy, this is sort of unprecedented.' But again, it was my story that I loved; everything I wanted to do with these characters and having them more fleshed out and tell this more traditional narrative. Plus, we had these really sort of unorthodox sequences in the movie that kind of set it apart from other traditional slashers.

But there were scenes that I didn't even bother editing that we shot, because I knew they weren't going to drive the narrative or anything. There's tons of amazing movies that are well over two hours. And if a movie's good and it's not just loaded with filler, it'll fly by. And we've gotten that, people have told us that the movie flies by, they don't feel like it's that long at all. I'm proud of it. We break a lot of rules anyway, so might as well have a slasher that's an unprecedented run time."