Daniel Craig Had Some Harsh Words For Netflix Following Knives Out 2's Premiere

Rian Johnson's 2022 film "Glass Onion," a sequel to "Knives Out," follows the eccentric detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to a remote island overseen by a blustering tech billionaire named Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Miles has invited several of his closest friends (including characters played by Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Kathryn Hahn) to engage in a sealed-off murder mystery game wherein he will pretend to be murdered, and then playfully ask his friends to solve an elaborate whodunnit of his devising. Blanc is there so Bron can prove his mystery can flummox an actual detective. Naturally, Blanc solves the case in a matter of minutes.

There is also a larger scheme at work, one that involves Janelle Monáe, but that is all I shall reveal here.

The first "Knives Out" was a huge hit in 2019, making $312 million on a budget of $40 million. It was widely praised, and was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. "Glass Onion" was made for a comparable budget, but only made $15 million at the box office thanks to a wonky, experimental release schedule. Netflix decided to open "Glass Onion" in theaters on November 23, and then pull it entirely after one week, claiming that week as a "sneak preview release." The company then waited until December 23 to release it on their streaming service, with the thinking being that the one-week theatrical window would serve as publicity for the streaming exhibition.

The release formula didn't work, and "Glass Onion," despite good reviews, made just a little over $13 million theatrically. Daniel Craig predicted as much, as a story on the website Puck detailed. Craig was seen at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere throwing an F-bomb at Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos over the dumb idea of a mere "sneak preview release."