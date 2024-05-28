Knives Out Sequel Wake Up Dead Man Finds Some New Suspects (Or Victims)

Rian Johnson's Benoit Blanc detective series continues to be one of the hottest tickets for working actors, as proven by the most recent bit of casting news for the follow-up to "Glass Onion." According to Deadline, "Challengers" and "La Chimera" star Josh O'Connor will appear in the upcoming mystery movie, which we recently learned will feature the excellent title "Wake Up Dead Man." Alongside O'Connor, "Civil War" and "Priscilla" breakout star Cailee Spaeny is also set to appear. As of publication time, we don't know yet whether they'll play murder victims, suspects, or some other role in Johnson's next whodunnit.

Aside from star Daniel Craig, Spaeny and O'Connor are the first two actors to be announced as part of the project, and they're a pretty buzzy duo to kick things off. British actor O'Connor had already earned accolades for (among other projects) his turns on royal drama "The Crown" and in the queer drama "God's Own Country" before this year, but he's been extra ubiquitous in 2024 thanks to his pitch-perfect portrayal of slack tennis player (and one third of an extra-complicated love triangle) Patrick Zweig in Luca Guadagnino's "Challengers." Spaeny, similarly, earned kudos for unorthodox turn in Alex Garland's miniseries "Devs" and other roles in the past, but burst onto the scene last year playing a quietly roiling Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla."