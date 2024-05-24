Title Of Third Benoit Blanc Mystery Officially Revealed By Director Rian Johnson

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," Johnson tweeted. "There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." The filmmaker also announced that they are about to go into production, and teased that once again, the title is probably going to be extremely literal and thematically resonant. "I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going."

Benoit Blanc is one of the best movie characters in years, mostly thanks to Daniel Craig's performance, which is funny without being a parody and suave while still being a bit silly. We have no idea what the movie will be about, but it is safe to assume there will be a dead man and a murder. (For my money, the funniest implication of the title would obviously involve Noah Segan's Derol character getting buried alive somewhere, clawing his way out, then calling Blanc to explain that he thought he woke up dead.)

More importantly than the plot, the big question mark is the cast. The "Knives Out" movies are actually more about the supporting cast than Benoit Blanc, so who will join him this time? Expect official casting announcements soon, but one thing is for sure: If this is anything like the other two, the cast will be packed with very recognizable names.