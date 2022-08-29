Daniel Craig Spent Months Relearning His Knives Out Accent For Glass Onion

One of the best parts about watching a British actor in an American movie is listening to them attempt (with varying success) to sound like any other American. Most of the time you get an actor who's reasonably convincing; there are little slip-ups you'll notice if you're on the lookout for it, but usually nothing crazy enough to break immersion. Typically the actor is trying to pass as a regular, "accent-neutral" American, sounding like they're from Anytown, USA. And then there are actors like Daniel Craig in "Knives Out."

In the same vein as plenty of other eccentric detective characters, Benoit Blanc is a man who immediately distinguishes himself from the rest of the cast with a thick southern accent none of the other characters share. Just as Agatha Christie's Poirot has a heavy French accent, Daniel Craig's Blanc has what one of the characters describe as a "Kentucky-fried Foghorn Leghorn drawl." It's an accent thick enough that we'd recommend subtitles when watching the film.

It's also an accent that Craig forgot how to do for the upcoming sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," dropping on Netflix on December 23, 2022. In fact, Craig had to return to an acting coach for "three or four months" before they started shooting. "I'd forgotten the accent and I didn't want to do a pastiche," Craig explained. "I wanted to make it as grounded and as anchored in reality as possible."