Here's Why Benoit Blanc Can't Be The Protagonist In The Knives Out Movies

So what does going the Hitchcockian route look like? For one thing, it means there's more to life (i.e. the movie) than solving the mystery. "Even for myself, as a whodunit nut, the process of clue gathering and crime solving can entertain me in a movie for maybe about 20 minutes," Rian Johnson admitted to The Filmcast. "And then I'm gonna sit back and disengage and think, 'Okay I'm never gonna figure it out. I don't know who dun it. I'm gonna just wait until the thing I never could've guessed is revealed at the end.'"

After a while, that does become the reality of murder mysteries. I've got just as much false bravado as anyone else and always enter every murder mystery convinced that I'll find the solution. But when they're written right, they have a way of shocking us no matter how attuned we are to the details — because the detective always has to be the smartest person in the room. So the mystery can't be all there is.

Referring to the whodunit staple of collecting evidence, Johnson said, "Never leaning on that as the source of entertainment for the audience is a huge part of how I approach these things. And that means having a protagonist. And that can't be the detective because you know the detective is gonna be fine at the end of the movie. You need someone who you actually care about and are worried about."

Both Marta and Andi are in precarious situations — surrounded by wealthy people who couldn't care less about their well-being. We spend much of "Knives Out" worried that Marta will be framed for the murder while Andi might very well be in danger of being murdered in "Glass Onion." They have skin in the game, in a way that Blanc can't possibly match.