Rian Johnson And Daniel Craig Think Benoit Blanc's Backstory Is A Mystery Best Left Unsolved

"Knives Out" is a near perfect movie. There, I said it. Rian Johnson's love letter to the whodunit genre has everything you would want in a murder mystery; it is brilliantly written, full of surprises, has an exquisite ensemble cast you could easily watch just interacting for hours at a time, a gallery of suspects you love to hate, and some lovely cameos. Drawing inspiration from both Agatha Christie novels and shows like "Murder, She Wrote" and "Columbo," "Knives Out" also has the most important ingredient for a winning whodunit: a great detective.

Enter Benoit Blanc, the secret sauce that makes "Knives Out" endlessly rewatchable. Like Columbo or Hercule Poirot, he is flamboyant, gentlemanly, kind of weird, and extremely brilliant, and Daniel Craig gives a stunning performance that is equal parts mesmerizing and hilarious. Now that "Glass Onion" is set to introduce a whole new cast of characters but bring Blanc back, Rian Johnson has effectively created a detective-led franchise that can go on forever, with a detective we can follow for years as he takes case after case.

Having such a protagonist who we follow for several films can create one small problem: how much should audiences learn about Blanc? Once he stops being just a detective who take on a case, but a protagonist with a growing resume, it is hard to expect the audience not to ask questions about his backstory. And yet, it seems Johnson and Craig have no issue leaving Benoit Blanc's past a mystery.