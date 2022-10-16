Glass Onion Director Rian Johnson Solves A Mystery About Benoit Blanc

Warning: minor spoiler ahead for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (the spoiler is unrelated to the movie's main mystery plot).

In case you haven't heard, "Glass Onion" is great. Rian Johnson's follow-up to his raucously fun murder mystery "Knives Out" has been getting rave reviews out of the film festival circuit, and after seeing it at London Film Festival today I can attest that it's a hilarious, twisty, tightly-plotted rollercoaster ride with not a minute of its runtime wasted. Johnson referred to it as such during the press conference that followed, explaining that his main goal with "Glass Onion" was to make something entertaining: "[It's a] rollercoaster ride, not a crossword puzzle."

Daniel Craig returns as mastermind detective Benoit Blanc, who this time packs his warm southern drawl and extensive vocabulary into a suitcase and sails off to a private island in Greece. There, tech billionaire Miles (Edward Norton) has gathered a group of his oldest and closest friends for an annual get-together in the form of a murder mystery game. It isn't long, however, before murder and mystery stop being just a game.

Not much was revealed about Benoit Blanc's home life in "Knives Out," but in "Glass Onion" we learn that Benoit has a tendency to get very depressed and directionless when he doesn't have an interesting case to work on — not unlike his fellow famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes. But whereas Sherlock Holmes dealt with his listlessness by smoking opium, Benoit deals with his by spending an unhealthy amount of time in the bath. When someone comes calling at the door, Benoit is too busy soaking/sulking to answer it. Fortunately, he doesn't live alone.