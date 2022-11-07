Rian Johnson Is Riding A Murder Mystery High And Wants To Get Started On Knives Out 3 Right Away

If you're eagerly anticipating the triumphant return of your favorite southern-fried detective, then you're not alone. Thankfully, the wait is nearly over. Rather than being patient until the week of Christmas, director Rian Johnson is giving us a chance to reunite with Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc on November 23, as "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is given a brief theatrical run before its exclusive streaming release on Netflix.

Where "Knives Out" assembled a stellar ensemble with folks like Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, and Ana de Armas, "Glass Onion" continues the tradition with the round-up of Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton. As expected, foul play is afoot, as someone winds up dead on a billionaire's private island, and it's up to Blanc to get to the heart of this new mystery.

"Death on the Nile" and "See How They Run" were fun murder mystery warm-ups to the start of the year. But with the upcoming release of "Glass Onion," which /Film's Chris Evangelista believes is home to Craig's best performance to date in his review, Johnson is back to prove just how good he is at updating the whodunnit for a whole new generation.

Constructing a film series revolving around Blanc conveniently ending up at the scene of the crime is the best decision the "Brick" filmmaker could have gone with. I haven't even seen "Glass Onion" yet and I'm already anticipating the next mystery he has in store. Apparently, neither can Johnson himself.