Rian Johnson Wants To Keep Making Knives Out Mysteries Until Daniel Craig Ghosts Him

Rian Johnson is in his element right now. The director of "Brick" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" just premiered his latest whodunnit and follow-up to "Knives Out," titled "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"Glass Onion" features the return of detective Benoit Blanc and an entirely new all-star cast of suspects. The potential for more "Knives Out" stories beyond the original film was so appealing to Johnson that "Glass Onion" climbed to the top of the myriad projects the director has in the pipeline. Initial reactions to the film praise it as bigger and better than the previous installment, with Craig as Blanc delivering another funny, charming performance.

"Glass Onion" and its already-greenlit sequel won't be the last of the Benoit Blanc mysteries if it's up to Rian Johnson. However, it all hinges on the most integral piece of the puzzle: Daniel Craig, who plays Blanc. According to the writer/director, if the former 007 actor doesn't ghost Johnson, expect more Benoit Blanc in the future.