Watch Daniel Craig's Moving Speech After Wrapping No Time To Die

Much has been made about Daniel Craig's love/hate relationship with being James Bond. Curiously, very little of the scuttlebutt going around seems to originate from anything Craig has said in earnest. It's got to be a taxing role to return to time after time, but you can tell that Craig's still invested in the character. It's real easy to see when a big star checks out (lookin' at you, Bruce Willis) and no matter what you may think of the quality of any of his movies, Craig is always making the most of it.

The actor's emotional connection to the character and the crew that makes it all possible has been revealed in a newly released bit of behind the scenes footage of Craig giving a speech at the wrap of production on "No Time To Die," where a tearful Craig addresses his co-workers at the end of their long journey together.

The footage of the wrap speech comes from the Apple TV doc called "Being James Bond" which dropped a while back, but now the touching speech is available to be watched in this cozy, bite-sized internet friendly morsel!