Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer: Daniel Craig Leads Rian Johnson's Latest Star-Studded Whodunit
It's time for the return of detective Benoit Blanc! Because today, Netflix released a new trailer for the upcoming film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The new offering will feature the return of Daniel Craig's Blanc and his delicious accent. We first met the good detective in 2019's "Knives Out," along with a wild list of stars, including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Christopher Plummer. Craig is the only one who will be back, but the cavalcade of celebrities joining the fun is no less fantastic.
In "Glass Onion," once again written and directed by Rian Johnson, Edward Norton plays a billionaire named Miles who sends out an intricate puzzle box to his puzzle-solving friends. Once they figure it out, inside is an invitation to "my dear friends, my beautiful disruptors, my closest inner circle." It's a request to join him on his private island for relaxation and ... a chance to solve his murder. Dun dun dun!
The "dear friends" in "Glass Onion" include Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.
Watch the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer
The first film received a number of awards nods, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay. Like Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot mysteries, Johnson's Benoit Blanc has joined an unrelated group to solve a mystery and will do so again, with Netflix having the option for a third film. (The first one was distributed by Lionsgate.) "Glass Onion" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, and will have a one-week limited theatrical release on November 23, 2022, a month before it airs on the streaming service. If this trailer got you all excited about the film and you want to see it on the big screen, you can get preview week tickets at glassonionmovie.com.
Johnson said of the theater release:
"I'm over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark to get 'Glass Onion' in theaters for this one of a kind sneak preview. These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can't wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience 'Glass Onion.' Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I'm excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film."
If you can't make the theater or you're not ready for that yet, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is all set to puzzle you beginning on December 23, 2022, when it premieres on Netflix.