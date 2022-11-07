Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer: Daniel Craig Leads Rian Johnson's Latest Star-Studded Whodunit

It's time for the return of detective Benoit Blanc! Because today, Netflix released a new trailer for the upcoming film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The new offering will feature the return of Daniel Craig's Blanc and his delicious accent. We first met the good detective in 2019's "Knives Out," along with a wild list of stars, including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Christopher Plummer. Craig is the only one who will be back, but the cavalcade of celebrities joining the fun is no less fantastic.

In "Glass Onion," once again written and directed by Rian Johnson, Edward Norton plays a billionaire named Miles who sends out an intricate puzzle box to his puzzle-solving friends. Once they figure it out, inside is an invitation to "my dear friends, my beautiful disruptors, my closest inner circle." It's a request to join him on his private island for relaxation and ... a chance to solve his murder. Dun dun dun!

The "dear friends" in "Glass Onion" include Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.