Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Clip Invites Its Suspects To Solve A Puzzle (And A Murder)

It's getting closer and closer to "Glass Onion" time, and honestly, it's also getting harder and harder to wait for it. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" had its world premiere screening at the Toronto International Film Festival a few weeks back, but the reality is, most of us have yet to see the full film. However, now we have a new trailer to sink our teeth into.

The new addition to the "Knives Out" universe follows Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc as he "travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of suspects," according to Netflix.

Craig is the only returning cast member from the original film — makes sense considering the chain of events of that story — but the ensemble cast this time around is just as exciting. Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Madelyn Cline, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, and Jessica Henwick round out the supporting players.