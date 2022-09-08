Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer: Benoit Blanc Is Back On The Case

Is that a donut hole inside of a donut hole? No! Look a little closer, and you will see the donut hole has what seems to be a hole at its center. It's actually not a donut hole but a sequel to Rian Johnson's splendid 2019 whodunnit mystery-comedy "Knives Out" titled "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." And our donut is not whole at all, but a whole franchise!

"Glass Onion" is indeed the second entry in Johnson's original property about the ongoing saga of Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and his bad habit of getting mixed up in murder mysteries involving wealthy jerks who all have a reason to bump one another off. This time, Benoit finds himself on a private Greek island owned by Miles Bron (Edward Norton), a tech billionaire who has invited all of his pals for a getaway trip when wouldn't you know it, one of them turns up dead. Sounds like a case for our favorite sleuth of vague Southern origins.

The rights to Johnson's "Knives Out" sequel were scooped up by Netflix in a massive deal that includes a second sequel back in 2021. Hoping to recoup its $469 million investment, Netflix is rolling out the red carpet for "Glass Onion" by holding its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, prior to its theatrical run two months later. Take a look at the movie's first trailer below.