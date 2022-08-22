Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Is A 'Roller Coaster And Not A Crossword Puzzle' — See First Image

Did you miss him? Of course you did! Everyone's favorite private detective with an unparalleled nose for the truth is back and ready for another round of "CSI: KFC" action. After writer/director Rian Johnson promptly reinvigorated the murder-mystery genre with the Oscar-nominated "Knives Out" in 2019, audiences, in no small part due to Daniel Craig's gloriously campy portrayal of Benoit Blanc, immediately looked ahead to the next time we could see the detective doing what he does best — snooping around in everyone else's business, casually making suspects uncomfortable, and using his vast insights to solve all the most complicated crimes.

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is the next buzzworthy installment of Johnson's hit original franchise and now we're getting a fresh look at what the sequel has to offer. If you recall, Netflix scooped up the rights to the second film (and a third!) in a frenzied bidding war and has since released only the barest glimpses of the upcoming sequel. Today, the major streamer has finally lifted the curtain a bit and unleashed a proper look at the star-studded cast and the all-new tropical setting, taking us far from the dreary New England locale that housed the Thrombey estate in "Knives Out."

In a premise that's right at home in an Agatha Christie novel, "Glass Onion" kicks into gear when Edward Norton's Miles Bron, described as a tech billionaire, invites several friends to a Mediterranean vacation on his own private island — before a murderer strikes and Blanc turns out to be the perfect man for the job, naturally. However, viewers can expect a very different movie from the first one.