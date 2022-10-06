Rian Johnson's Knives Out Sequel, Glass Onion, Is Heading To Theaters For One Week Only, One Month Early

When writer/director Rian Johnson's whodunnit "Knives Out" debuted in 2017 and promptly lit the box office on fire (on its way towards an Oscars nomination for Best Screenplay, no less!), theatrical release analysts spoke glowingly about how the throwback, mid-budget, star-studded hit provided a welcome dose of hope that original, old-school studio programmers not based on comic books or any other preexisting IP could, in fact, thrive on the big screen. So, naturally, all our hopes that this brand-new franchise would put the success of the theatrical model on its own shoulders went up in flames once the filmmaker left Lionsgate to partner up with Netflix — of all studios! — to produce multiple upcoming sequels, including this year's "Glass Onion."

Suddenly, those looking forward to seeing detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) solve many more murders on the big screen had to readjust to the harsh reality that anything worth watching these days has a solid chance of ending up on a streaming service. After all, Netflix has repeatedly opposed granting theatrical releases to its own original movies time and time again. So what hope did any subsequent "Knives Out" films possibly have?

Well, Rian Johnson himself took to Twitter today and announced the news that there will be a special limited engagement where "Glass Onion" will be shown exclusively in theaters for one week at chains such as AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. Not only does this twist feel worthy of Benoit Blanc's donut hole theory, but it confirms earlier reports from earlier this year suggesting this possibility. Now, it's become a thrilling reality.