A Time-Traveling, Dystopian Sci-Fi Romance Is The Wildest Movie You Didn't See Last Month

(Welcome to Under the Radar, a column where we spotlight specific movies, shows, trends, performances, or scenes that caught our eye and deserved more attention ... but otherwise flew under the radar. In this edition: the haunting genre-bender "The Beast," the farcical indie "Hundreds of Beavers," and HBO's "The Sympathizer" all stand out as clear highlights.)

Buckle up, folks: The theme of this month's edition of "Under the Radar" falls under the category of weird and wild.

More so than in previous years, this past April marked something of an awkward transition point in the overall release calendar. While Oscar season is well and truly behind us, the summer blockbuster season still remains a few weeks away from truly ramping up in earnest. Sure, the one-two punch of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" and "Furiosa" technically kick off the festivities in short order, but June and July are when the real heavy-hitters — hello, "Inside Out 2" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" — enter the fray. That's not to say there's been any shortage of worthwhile movies, mind you, but also no unifying sense of direction between a crowded field of horror movies ("The First Omen," "Abigail"), mainstream genre offerings ("Monkey Man," "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," A24's "Civil War"), and even a surge in re-releases (Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy, "Alien," "The Mummy") all jockeying for position.

Thankfully, that's where some of the most surprising, refreshing, and downright wild offerings of this young year come in. From high-concept dramas skipping through time and past lives to low-budget slapstick comedies involving an invasion of beavers to a prestige HBO series featuring multiple Robert Downey, Jr. roles, April was a month for the freaks, weirdos, and misfits among us — in other words, the most interesting viewers of all.