Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble Will Unite Horror Versions Of Winnie The Pooh, Bambi, Peter Pan & More

Ah, the magic of the public domain. The arch nemesis of studios and corporations and copyright lawyers everywhere is nothing but a boon to the rest of us, allowing literally anyone to get their hands on famous properties and shamelessly twist and pervert them beyond all recognition. (Flagship DC character Superman is heading towards the same fate in 2034, though the results will be somewhat more complicated.) That's precisely what happened with the beloved character of Winnie the Pooh just over two years ago, allowing for a slew of knockoff (and frankly terrible) B-movie horror flicks like "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" and its upcoming sequel. Well, things are about to kick into another gear entirely as an entire shared universe is apparently now in the works.

Just when you thought it was safe to visit the Hundred Acre Wood again. In the bloodiest and most un-family-friendly news we'll probably get this week, Variety revealed that the creative team responsible for "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" is now set to inflict their childhood-ruining brand of horror on a much larger scale. Move over, Marvel Cinematic Universe, because there's a new game in town. May we introduce you to the "Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble," the schlocky shared universe that will unite beloved animated characters like Winnie the Pooh, Bambi, Tinkerbell, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tigger, Piglet, The Mad Hatter, and Sleeping Beauty — or, rather, their bloodthirsty, serial-killer versions — in an unholy union of bad taste and uninhibited imagination run amok.

What a time to be alive.