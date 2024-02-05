The Killer Bear Is Back In The Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 Trailer

Rhys Frake-Waterfield's "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" took advantage of A.A. Milne's beloved 1926 children's novel lapsing into the public domain, wresting control of the titular character from the claw-like clutches of the Disney corporation. Frake-Waterfield, to squeeze out any sense of treacly sentimentality that Winnie-the-Pooh possessed, elected to re-imagine the silly ol' bear as a vicious mute murderer picking off hapless 20-somethings in a remote manse in the English countryside. It seems that when Christopher Robin grew up, he left Pooh and his pals in the woods without the means to feed themselves. Pooh, Piglet, Rabbit, and the others quickly resorted to cannibalism, went feral, and swore to kill any humans who crossed their path.

While one might appreciate the legal temerity Frake-Waterfield took, transforming kiddie corporate IP into publicly-owned bloody mayhem, "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" was a pretty forthrightly terrible film. The film only cost $100,000 to make and its cheapness is evident. Winnie-the-Pooh himself is realized with a barely-moving Halloween mask, the characters are shrill, and the plot (such as it is) makes little sense. The novelty behind "Blood and Honey," however, drew enough gawking audiences to net $6 million at the box office. After the film opened, Frake-Waterfield announced not only a "Blood and Honey 2" but an entire string of horror movies based on kiddie IP previously associated with Disney that is now in the public domain. Horror films based on "Bambi" and "Peter Pan" are also in the works.

As of today, however, we can now watch the trailer for "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2."