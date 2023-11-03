Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 Reveals Disturbing New Bear Design – And The Future Of A Horror Subgenre

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" remains one of the most surprising horror hits of 2023. Made for mere thousands of dollars, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield's slasher take on the beloved children's icon caught on like wildfire, finding mainstream success that nobody involved could've expected. Now, we're getting a sequel that will have much more blood and a much larger budget. As evidence of just how much bigger the sequel will be, a first-look photo of Pooh Bear in the sequel has been revealed. It's noticeably more impressive than what came before.

The image (below) was first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, and it shows a far more detailed mask for Pooh — one that is dripping in blood. The original film featured a more basic mask, and the reason for that mostly had to do with budget constraints. Speaking with THR, Frake-Waterfield explained just how much the filmmakers have upped their game for "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2."

"Before we had a mask bought online, some cleaning gloves from the shop downstairs and a red lumberjack shirt from Amazon. The whole monster [in the first movie] was about £630 ($770). But this time we have people doing the prosthetics — it's a company that has worked on Harry Potter's Voldemort and Star Wars. And they've been in charge of the redesigns of the creature. And that's why Pooh looks a bit more scary. There's an extra level of detail there."

"The prosthetics alone for the creatures ended up being over $20,000," the director added. The first film had a total budget of less than $100,000 and was expected to go straight to VOD. Instead, images from the film went viral online, prompting a full-on theatrical release that netted nearly $6 million at the box office.