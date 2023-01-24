Why Tigger Isn't Joining The Killing Spree In Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey

Now that Winnie-The-Pooh is free from Disney's clutches and finally frolicking in the public domain, his days of seeking out honey in the Hundred Acre Woods have come to an end. Instead, one of the world's favorite childhood teddys will be wielding chloroform and a bloody sledgehammer as one of the sadistic killers at the center of "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey." Who will accompany Pooh on his slasher movie murder spree? None other than his best bud, Piglet! Though he's typically afraid of the dark, the wind, and honestly, anything that moves, Piglet is taking a break from his usually frightened persona to be a feral and bloodthirsty killer. Sounds fun, right? There's just one thing missing: how can Pooh and Piglet embark on this bloody journey without everyone's favorite bouncing tiger, Tigger?

Unfortunately, taking Tigger along for this violent ride was never really an option. While A.A. Milne's original 1926 novel "Winnie-the-Pooh" is now in the public domain, Disney's version of the character (and all of his friends) are still their own. Which means writer/director Rhys Frake-Waterfield had to be extra careful to make sure that his slasher film stayed distinct from the House of Mouse's IP.

"When we were coming up with this we knew that we would have to be really careful about what elements we used," Waterfield explained in the latest issue of SFX Magazine. "We couldn't be influenced by the Disney version at all, so I consciously didn't watch anything by them. I went through the book and I purposefully tried to make our Pooh and Piglet as distinct as I could."