Star Wars Finally Gets Queer In Andor Season 2, But It Embraces A Miserable Trope

This article contains spoilers for "Andor" season 2, episode 6.

Being a queer Star Wars fan is kind of like riding in the Millennium Falcon in "The Empire Strikes Back." Every time we punch the hyperdrive to actually get somewhere, it fizzles and dies. The messy character work of the latter Star Wars sequels is due in no smart part to an implicit "no homo" philosophy that seemed determined to keep Finn and Poe away from each other. And despite the drag couture of Queen Amidala's high Naboo fashions, explicit queerness has typically had to hide in implication or the less public corners of Star Wars.

Things have gotten a bit better over the last few years, with queer representation getting more attention in the Doctor Aphra comics and the High Republic novels. And "Andor" season 1 brought that energy to live action with a layered relationship between fellow rebel fighters Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), cousin to Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu). The Aldhani arc from last season made their romantic involvement clear, and the later episodes feature some great exchanges where they grapple with the ways in which the cause is pushing them apart. But we didn't get a kiss, or any of the other concrete moments that mark straight relationships on screen.

That explicit gratification finally arrives in the second arc of "Andor" season 2, in which Vel and Cinta work together on a mission stealing Imperial weapons with a group of rebels on Ghorman. The mission comes after a long time spent apart, and Cinta apologizes for her past callousness, making herself truly vulnerable for the first time in their relationship. The two re-consummate their love, only for Cinta to then get killed by a random shot in a moment of brief, unforeseen chaos during the robbery. It's heartbreaking, and it follows a long, miserable trend in how queer relationships often get written in Hollywood. But at the same time, it's also kind of gorgeous? It's complicated.

