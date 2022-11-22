Meet Andor's Vel Sartha, The Hardened Rebel Soldier With A Surprising Backstory [Exclusive]

Whenever I'm in a situation where I have to use my legal name and pronouns — as in, the ones I was assigned at birth, not the ones I've chosen for myself — it's like I'm wearing a mask. It's not that I, per se, act like a different person in these situations. But it does afford me and, at times, those in my near-orbit a sense of security that we might not otherwise have. Besides, who cares if the rest of the world (save, of course, for the people who really know me) think I'm this-and-that? I know who and what I am, and I honestly feel no need to make it clear to anyone else.

Except, there's more to it than that. Because every time I'm out in public, whether any of this comes up or not, I'm enjoying all the privileges that come with someone who looks like me (with a legal name like that). And that's no small thing, as hard as that can be to swallow. It's that prickly feeling, where you know the benefits you gain from "passing" for one thing are as useful to others as they are to you, that the character Vel Sartha (played by Faye Marsay) on "Andor" knows all too well.

/Film can exclusively debut a new video that highlights some of the qualities that make Vel an engaging and relatable hero in the "Rogue One" prequel/spinoff series. But as you might imagine, this is but a primer on the hardened Rebel soldier.