Andor's Faye Marsay Talks Preparing To Play Vel Sartha, The Real Rebellions That Inspired Her & More [Exclusive Interview]

I wanted to begin by asking what your relationship was like with "Star Wars" before you joined the "Andor" series.

My relationship with "Star Wars" ... I actually hadn't seen that much footage of "Star Wars." Then, as I kind of knew that I'd be auditioning, obviously I watched "Rogue One" and a couple of other films, but I wasn't super into it. Not because it's not good, but just because it was not something that I'd gotten into. I was aware of its awesome reputation and its awesome fanbase. But in terms of how many of the films I've watched, it was kind of limited really, until I became a cast member in "Star Wars." Then I did a bit more research. But yeah, "Rogue One" is the one that really stands out for me, because obviously our story is linked to "Rogue One."

As an actor, how do you go about crafting and preparing your performance as Vel Sartha? Did you do any research into real world rebellions or insurgency leaders for inspiration? Because your character honestly feels more real than what we expect from a typical "Star Wars" hero.

I think the whole series is actually about trying to ground it in something real. I think it's not just for "Star Wars" fans, it's for everyone, and particularly "Andor" is for everyone. Because what Tony Gilroy and all the amazing writers tried to do, and I think succeeded in, was just to ground it in something that people could really identify with. Whether that be someone's reasons for wanting to rise up against something that's oppressing them or wanting to be part of something. I think it's really identifiable in this series.

So I did a lot of looking at different groups. It's tricky because a lot of the literature around it calls them sort of terrorist organizations, because anything that opposes the main rule in some senses is classified as terrorism. I read a book called "Shoot the Women First," which I can't remember the author's name now, forgive me [Ed. note: it's Eileen Macdonald]. But it was all about female-led rebellions within different parts of the world. Palestine or Ireland. So I did a lot of reading about that and about these women that felt compelled to be part of something bigger and to be part of a cause. That's kind of where I drew the inspiration for Vel in some ways.

Is there a part of you that ended up in Vel too?

Yeah, I think so. I think, any actor, it's impossible for you not to bring a part of something of yourself. Because the mixing pot in which you're pulling your performance from comes from within you anyway. So there are parts you get to explore that you would never really get to explore. I think that's why a lot of actors find it fun and find it engaging. There are parts of you that you would never really act out in real life that, all of a sudden, you're given this sort of free rein, in one sense, to explore. When I really believe in something, I really fight for it as Faye. So that was a really similar connection I had to Vel. Most people do. Most people, if they believe strongly enough about something and believe it's right, will stand up for it. So I enjoyed all that side of her.

I also enjoyed that there's a real sensitivity to Vel. We weren't afraid to show that she was scared. We weren't afraid to show that she was heartbroken. We're not afraid to show the more human side of this character, where in some cases, you would just expect to see the action and the grit and the determination to complete the mission. What I love about this character is that, the way she's written, I had a lot of freedom to explore the human side of this person who is trying to be part of a rebellion and all the things that make her human, the things that upset her and the things that frighten her.