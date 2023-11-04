A Forgotten Sci-Fi Show Sent Star Wars Scrambling To Redesign The Millennium Falcon

In George Lucas' 1977 sci-fi/fantasy film "Star Wars," the roguish smuggler Han Solo (Harrison Ford) claimed to have the fastest starship in the galaxy. Named the Millennium Falcon, the ship was said to have "made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs." Clearly, Lucas hadn't yet grasped that a parsec is a measure of distance (about 19 trillion miles) and not time.

When it comes to its design, the Millennium Falcon is more or less a flying saucer. It carries a radar dish on its dorsal region, two fork-like protrusions on its bow (called loading arms), and its cockpit rests protruding from its starboard side. Otherwise, it's flat and plate-shaped. Like many of the vehicles in "Star Wars," it is encrusted with textured plating and scads of ineffable machinery that only the most devoted Starwoids could accurately explain. It's a small ship, too, only able to house about a half dozen people comfortably. Luckily, it has a game room. The Millennium Falcom was designed by future blockbuster director Joe Johnston.

The Millennium Falcon has appeared in eight of the 15 "Star Wars" films, as well as innumerable video games. Fans seem to like the little scrapper. It's the sci-fi equivalent of a souped-up 1983 Toyota Corolla. Ugly, but the thing just won't die.

As it so happens, however, Johnston's "flying saucer" design was a last-minute change. According to issue #68 of Star Wars Insider Magazine (the June 2003 issue), the original Millennium Falcon was initially more tube-shaped and sported larger, more visible engines. It just so happened, however, that the original design happened to look almost exactly like the Eagle Transporter, the main ship from the 1975 TV series "Space: 1999."

When they realized the similarities, Lucas and his crew had to scramble to invent a new ship.