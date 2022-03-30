Shout! Factory Is Launching A Horror Streaming Channel

I know what you're thinking: we don't need a new streaming service. There are million options already, why add one more? Well, when you have the folks behind Shout! Factory and Scream Factory deciding to stake a claim in the streaming world then you have our attention.

Physical media collectors will know Shout! and Scream Factory as being the tip of the top for US genre releases. They're like the Criterion of schlock, treating each title with respect, springing for extra features, commentaries and the best possible transfers for what most hoity-toity cinephiles would view as trash cinema.

What's great about their physical media releases is they'll go between giant horror staples like "Friday the 13th" or "Halloween" and way more obscure genre fair, like "Galaxy of Terror" or, one of my personal favorites, "Sleepaway Camp." These lesser known gems get the same white glove treatment as their more famous counterparts.

It was announced today that Scream Factory will not only be working their physical media magic, they're also getting their own streaming offshoot of the Shout! TV apps. Debuting April 15, 2022, Scream Factory TV will be launching with an offering of both streaming films and video on demand titles via Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android.