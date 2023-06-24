Martin Landau Didn't Mince Words About Reprising His Role In Mission: Impossible

I think we often lose sight of the fact that the "Mission: Impossible" film series is adapted from a CBS television show. Because the films star Tom Cruise — one of our last movie stars — and features some of the most breathlessly exciting big screen action set pieces of the last 30 years, it almost seems impossible that it began on the small screen, if you'll pardon the pun. And yet nearly all of the DNA of those movies can be found in the show. You have the team of spies, the masks, the self-destructing messages, and, of course, that tremendous theme music. The main thing that separates the two are the films' ultra-reliance on their stunts-based spectacle. That and the central team at the heart of the films is completely different from the original show.

In fact, Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt character is not even in the original show. The only character from the original show to appear in the films was the lead Jim Phelps, who acted as the villain of the first "Mission: Impossible" film. Instead of being played by Peter Graves, who originated the role, Jon Voight took up the mantle, and if Twitter existed back in 1996, I'm sure the widespread fan vitriol about "Ruining the legacy of Jim Phelps" would be one of the more annoying Internet discourses.

In the early stages of development, though, Phelps was not going to be the sole character from the show in the films. They wanted to get the whole team back, which would have included Martin Landau returning as Rollin Hand, the team's consummate actor. However, when Landau learned what was in store for Hand and the team, he was not too keen on participating. And you can understand why.