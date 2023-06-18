Tom Cruise Regretted One Mission: Impossible Kill And Tried To Rectify It

One of the many brilliant aspects of Brian De Palma's "Mission: Impossible" is the director's decision to kill off the entire Impossible Mission Force in the film's first set piece. Not only that, he shows us their demise in the cleverly cut opening title sequence. One minute, we're settling in for a star-studded actioner featuring Tom Cruise, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart, Emilio Estevez, and Ingeborga Dapkūnaitė, then suddenly, all but Cruise and Béart are dead.

On one hand, this clears the decks for the film to be a star vehicle, but De Palma and screenwriter David Koepp quickly assemble a new team of rogue IMF agents to help Cruise's Ethan Hunt clear his name and, in one last nifty twist, get revenge against his duplicitous mentor, Jim Phelps (Voight). The movie winds up being a classic "Mission: Impossible" adventure, just not in the way fans of the television show expected.

Still, there is a fun camaraderie amongst Hunt's doomed colleagues, so much so that you can't help but wish we'd gotten an entire film with them. Cruise sensed this, and evidently tried to make it happen to an extent in "Mission: Impossible II." Why didn't it happen?