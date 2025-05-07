Andor Season 2 Rewrites Star Wars History To Introduce K-2SO

Tony Gilroy and his writing team saw a better way to make that work and went for it in this arc of the series. With a much larger audience watching "Andor" than those who read comics, it made sense to offer a first meeting of the two of them on screen. And the story for the comic book really didn't fit the dramatic tension of the show. With the Imperial Security droids tearing apart the Ghorman rebels and Cassian on hand to witness it, it was no stretch in imagination for him to see the possibilities in having one of those droids of his own. When there was one laying at his feet, cut in half and shut off, it made sense to take it with him. The intelligence potential of the shut-down droid would be high, even if he couldn't get it running again. And that became the new start of a beautiful relationship between Cassian Andor and K-2SO.

Yes, it completely rewrites the history a sliver of "Star Wars" fans thought was canon. Is that the end of the world, though, if the better story is winning out? I'm asking myself how these two stories can jive with each other, and it's easy to think that the comic book was a cover story. In a world of espionage, myths, lies, and covers, it would be easy to think that if someone asked Cassian about what happened, he could make up a story easy enough. Why not let the comic be one of those stories he could tell someone?

Giving "Star Wars" a unified canon is important. It's crucial to know what needs to be taken into account for the creatives, but when you have a showrunner like Tony Gilroy firing on all cylinders and tell him he can't tell the best story possible because of a comic book that very few people have read, it's better to make some excuses or reasons the comic book can become secondary. I'm glad the folks at Lucasfilm are judicious about this and don't do it very often. Usually what we get are slightly different versions that vary by their medium that are easy enough to chalk up to interpretation.

Whatever we need to tell ourselves about this, we should, because what we got on screen was pretty incredible and I would trade the comic for it any day of the week. If I have to tell myself the comic book was a cover story Cassian told a contact once to justify it all still being a unified canon to do it, I will.

"Andor" season 2 finishes with a three-episode finale next week on Disney+.