Andor Season 2 Gives Its Best Star Wars Character A Perfect, Horrible Ending

Call your kin to come and sing "We are the Ghor" ... but only after watching the latest three episodes of "Andor" season 2. There are major spoilers ahead.

"Andor" really is the single greatest narrative achievement of the "Star Wars" franchise, isn't it? This show is nothing short of a miracle, a bold, brave, complex experiment that makes the nearly 50-year-old franchise better in retrospect. Season 2 has brought every character arc and plotline to a masterful boil on the road to "Rogue One" with a tragic, poignant exploration of the cost of fighting fascism. There is no mistaking it: This beautifully crafted, shot, and designed show is not just great "Star Wars" TV, but one of the best TV shows of the decade, period.

In an already tragic yet epic season, it's been hard to say goodbye to characters we've followed since season 1. Of course, "Andor" is not just going to kill everyone for shock value because it's a prequel. Instead, the show is weaving together spectacular storylines in a way that feels inevitable, so even when characters meet ends we hate to see, it feels right for the story that Tony Gilroy and his team are telling here.

Last week, we said goodbye to the baddest rebel in the galaxy, Cinta Kaz. Now, this week, we say goodbye to yet another beloved (from a certain point of view) "Andor" character. That's right, I'm referring to everyone's favorite bootlicking space Nazi weasel, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller). One of the most unique "Star Wars" antagonists, Syril Karn was not some terrifying cyborg with a black cape, or a guy with a red face and devil horns. No, Syril was something more human and recognizable; not as frightening as Tarkin and not anywhere near as smart as Thrawn, but a simple guy with naïve faith in fascism and Imperial propaganda who would do anything to advance his career and further Imperial control.

Syril is not a supervillain, so his death came as less of a bang and more of a whimper. It was a pathetic end to a pathetic character, so let's take a look back and say goodbye to this cereal-loving mama's boy.