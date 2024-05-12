The 10 Most Villainous Characters In Star Wars, Ranked

"Star Wars" has one of the biggest worlds in fiction, a vast universe with extensive mythology, a sense of history, locations that feel tangible, and characters that come across as real, living beings.

This last bit is important, because "Star Wars" has given plenty of memorable characters, where even small players can turn out to have galaxy-changing importance. Then there are the villains, of which "Star Wars" has plenty, including some of the most memorable villains in cinema history, with their own stories worth exploring.

But while we all know the menacing man-turned-machine Darth Vader or the devil-looking Maul, are they really the worst villains in the franchise? As "Star Wars" has evolved and grown over the years, its villains have become less flashy and more, well, evil. That's why we're ranking the most evil and villainous characters in George Lucas' galaxy far, far away. As a note, this list does not count the video games, otherwise, Vitiate would definitely be here.