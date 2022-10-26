Is There More Of A Bootlicking Weasel In The Star Wars Universe Than Andor's Syril Karn?

"Andor" is a story of galactic reckoning. Week by week, we've been watching the slow construction of the Rebel Alliance through the eyes of a young and disillusioned Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) caught in the middle of it. It largely succeeds in its departure from the "Star Wars" status quo by focusing on the political power plays of the galaxy. While Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) bravely seeks financing and diplomatic support within a corrupted Coruscant senate, Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) is making cold and calculated moves to martyr the lives lost in Aldhani.

Meanwhile, there's yet another recurring thread that we've been following over the course of the last eight episodes of "Andor," and that's the pathetic chase for Imperial validation by Syril Karn (Kyle Soller). After his complete failure to capture and apprehend Cassian for his murder of two Imperial officers on Ferrix, he's been typing away at his job at the Bureau of Standards on Corsuscant, which he got through his mother, completely consumed with obsession over Cassian's record ever since.

In this week's eighth episode, Imperial Lieutenant Dedra Meero (Denis Gough) confronts Syril for his six different false inquiries on Cassian. Though his bloodlust for revenge might be something useful to her own agenda in near future, for Syril, his needs to clear his name and seek Imperial validation come first.

"Andor" (refreshingly) has its fair share of morally dubious characters, but when it comes to pure smarminess and desperation, Syril Karn might just be the biggest, bootlicking loser in the "Star Wars" universe to date.