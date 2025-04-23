Andor Season 2 Establishes The Best Star Wars Power Couple - And It's Not Who You Think It Is

The axe forgets, but spoilerphobes remember. This article discusses major spoilers from the first three episodes of "Andor" season 2.

Through two seasons, "Andor" has become a series that's unabashedly about the nature of revolution and the lengths we must be willing to go in order to secure our own freedoms ... but what is it all for if we have nobody to share it with? Season 1 depicted this struggle in several ways, from Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) funding a secret Rebellion without even her own husband and daughter knowing, to the romance between freedom fighters Vel (Faye Marsay) and Cinta (Varada Sethu) taking a backseat to the cause, to Cassian (Diego Luna) and Bix's (Adria Arjona) obviously having a thorny history together. In every case, the greater conflict takes precedence over their own wants and needs in the moment. But that's precisely what makes "Andor" season 2's biggest swerve as unexpected as it is thrilling.

Advertisement

The first three episodes of the new season have kept many of these familiar pairings apart — Cassian and Bix don't reunite until the waning moments of episode 3, while it's made clear that Vel and Cinta have broken up in the year since the season 1 finale — with the exception of one. The second episode finally catches us up with Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), the Imperial fanatic who has now risen up the ranks of the Bureau of Standards. It's not until a late reveal in the second episode, however, that we find out Syril has since become romantically involved with an even greater loyalist than himself: Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough).

Yet it's what comes in the next episode that makes this subplot one of the most compelling of this young season, firmly establishing Dedra and Syril as the best power couple in all of "Star Wars."

Advertisement