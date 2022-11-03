Andor's Kyle Soller On Syril Karn, Star Wars Cereal, What's In His Secret Box, And More [Exclusive Interview]

I talked to you right before the show came out.

Yeah, I remember.

I have such a newfound respect for your profession, because I had asked you about your relationship to Denise Gough's character, Dedra, and you guys had to just sit there and come up with answers and not tell me where this was all going. Were you surprised at where the character arc with Syril went as things went on, given that we're introduced to him as this steadfast man of the Empire?

Yes and no. I had a conversation with Tony [Gilroy] at the very beginning when we were chatting about the role before I took it on and I really wanted to know where Syril was going to end up. "Is he good? Is he bad? You've written a really complicated character here that could go either way." And Tony was like, "Yeah, I don't know. It could go there, it could go there. I don't know." I think Tony did know. I just think he was doing me a really awesome solid as a fellow creative and to go — well, A, he was, in my eyes, trusting me with leading Syril to where I intuitively was feeling him going. Then, at the same time, he was allowing this character to breathe within this unknown, of not knowing who he is, of having this incredible idea of what he wants to achieve in his life, but not really having the means or the emotional acuity or indeed the kind of development to carry that through.

Where he ends up, I guess by [episode] eight or nine, where he is stalking Dedra, I mean, I didn't anticipate that at all. But what was wonderful is that he has a real incredible trajectory. Within the first three episodes, he has a massive high and a massive fall, and then has to build himself up by going back to live with his mother and then being given a handout job in a no-name, horrible working environment where anonymity is the kind of name in the game. So his crawling back from this complete depression — I never expected two character arcs, I guess is what I'm trying to say. It feels like he's got two arcs within 12 episodes.

Very much so from what I've gathered, yeah.

Yeah. And then still exists within this, "Am I being my authentic self?" I think seeing and meeting Dedra feels like, "Oh my God, a fire has been rekindled within me, because I see myself in her. I see all of my ideals within her and what she represents and her instincts about Cassian and this burgeoning rebellion are the same as mine." And feeling seen and acknowledged literally within the heart of the Empire at the ISB, which is exactly where Syril wants to be. He was operating out on the further reaches in Morlana One, which is kind of an anomalous planet. The veil is kind of lifted again and his kind of like Jing is activated and he's like, "Oh my gosh, okay." He goes about it the wrong way, of course, by stalking somebody.

Yeah, totally.

I would never condone that. [laughs] But Syril's emotional acuity, his social acuity, and his developmental acuity are really not, I guess what you would call "fully developed."