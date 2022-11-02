Is There Anything Andor's Syril Karn Can Do To Keep His Mother Out Of His Private Box?

Spoilers ahead through episode 9 of "Andor."

Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is a weasel, a creep, and probably an incel. He's also right about Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Both of those things make it very hard to root for him, despite what a fantastic job Soller is doing of selling this character to us. That said, we do feel sorry for him. His mother is an overbearing, passive-aggressive monster.

Eedy Karn is so over the top in her irritating manner that you have to be grateful to the incredible Kathryn Hunter (the first woman to play Shakespeare's King Lear professionally, by the way) for making her truly awful but very intriguing. Frankly, I can't imagine anyone else in the role. I'd probably want to fast-forward through the scenes, to be perfectly honest. Hunter is a powerful presence, and I just want to make sure that is said before I start ripping Eedy apart.

In episode 9, Syril has gotten a promotion at the job his uncle Harlo got for him. (Feel free to speculate on who he actually is because many on social media think he might be Luthen Rael for some reason.) Not that his mom really cares outside of how it reflects on her. She brightens up when Syril tells her that, but before that, all she does is give him crap in a way that makes you want to claw your own skin off.